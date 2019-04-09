Patricky Freire Provides Update Following Wrist Surgery

Bellator lightweight competitor Patricky Freire provides an update on his health status following his recent wrist surgery.

It’s going to be a few more months before Patricky Freire gets back into the cage. Freire revealed late last night (Mon. April 8, 2019) on Instagram that he underwent wrist surgery to repair an injury. The injury apparently happened during his split decision victory over Ryan Scope in February.

The 33-year-old divulged that doctors believe he can get back into the cage around August:

“Got out of surgery a couple hours ago. I ruptured a tendon on my wrist in the first round of my last fight. Surgery was a success, but the damage was a bit more complicated than expected. It will delay my recovery a little bit, but doctors and I are optimistic I may be able to fight by August. See you guys soon!”

MMA Junkie notes that Freire’s manager, Matheus Aquino, said that his client’s hand will be immobilized for about six weeks before rehab and training. He also revealed the injury occured in the first round of his fight with Scope, which is why the contest was so close:

“Because of this injury, he had loss of strength in his hand,” Aquino said. “There was no power in his hand, no strength. He had limited movement and was feeling a lot of pain.

“Now you can imagine this in the fight, this happening in the first round. This also explains us seeing a few of his punches landing, and the guy not dropping afterward. The doctor said he was surprised that he was even able to fight after rupturing that tendon.”



Who would you like to see Preire fight once he’s healed up?