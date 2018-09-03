Patricky Freire Shares Harsh Thoughts About Michael Chandler

Patricky Freire has given his take on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler and what he sees as the reason for the hold up in the division.

It’s well known by now that Chandler is just waiting to get his rematch against Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus after signing his new deal with the promotion. This has led to the title and the top of the division on ice until that fight is made as Chandler looks for redemption to his stoppage loss 14 months ago.

Although that is the right fight to make, Freire is running out of patience and took to his official Twitter account to express his feelings. He responded to a tweet that was sent out by Primus over the weekend by writing the following:

“It’s the Chandler bullshit show again. How long is the division gonna be hostage? Funny thing people dismiss the loss to Primus even knowing now it was a result of the kick, but praise Chandler for the Girtz finish that came after a freak injury. And Girtz was outstriking him.”

“Excuses and more excuses. You put this front, but you’re afraid of losing to Primus again and terrified by the idea of losing to me. That’s why you want someone else. Play games all you want, but I’ll make you have to fight me and give you the beating of a lifetime.”

Freire was supposed to fight Goiti Yamauchi at the upcoming Bellator 205 event. However, that changed as Yamauchi is out of the fight. As a result, the president of the Viacom-owned promotion, Scott Coker, was able to get Roger Huerta to step in and fight the former champion at this show.

Freire is riding a three-fight winning streak coming into this fight as he knocked out Josh Thomson at Bellator 172, took a split decision from Benson Henderson at Bellator 183, and then knocked out Derek Campos in the first round at Bellator 194. He has also won five of his last six fights.

Bellator 205 is set to take place on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.