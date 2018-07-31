Patricky Freire vs Goiti Yamauchi Booked for Bellator 205

A new fight has been booked for the upcoming Bellator 205 card that will feature the return of Patricky Freire.

The Viacom-owned promotion has confirmed that Freire will take on Goiti Yamauchi in a lightweight showdown. Also confirmed is a women’s flyweight bout between Veta Arteaga and Denise Kielholtz has been booked for this show.

Freire is riding a three-fight winning streak coming into this fight as he knocked out Josh Thomson at Bellator 172, took a split decision from Benson Henderson at Bellator 183, and then knocked out Derek Campos in the first round at Bellator 194. He has also won five of his last six fights.

On the flip side, Yamauchi has won six of his past eight but is coming off a decision loss to Chandler at Bellator 192 in January.

Bellator 205 is set to take place on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this show in the coming weeks.

The Card

Pat Curran vs. A.J. McKee

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. John Salter

Patricky Freire vs. Goiti Yamauchi

Veta Arteaga vs. Denise Kielholtz

