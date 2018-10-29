Patricky Freire Will Be Prepared To Step In For Brent Primus Or Michael Chandler At Bellator 212

Patricky Freire has etched himself in Bellator MMA’s history books. The 32-year-old set a new record for most knockouts in Bellator MMA history with his second-round win over Roger Huerta at Bellator 205. He is also now tied with former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler for most wins at 155 pounds (13).

Now on a hot streak, Preire has his sights set on the Bellator lightweight title. However, that belt will be contested for at Bellator 212 in Hawaii. Brent Primus, who hasn’t competed since June of last year when he won the title, will rematch Michael Chandler. Chandler was forced to stop fighting against Primus due to a leg injury. The fight was waved off and Primus was awarded the victory and the lightweight title.

Chandler has remained more active, with back-to-back wins heading into his rematch with Primus. Freire tells MMA Fighting he’s “ready to fight anyone” on the same December 14th card as Primus and Chandler. He’ll even step in for one of them if they become injured:

”There are lots of great names in the division,” Freire said. “Bellator has signed some European talents, some UFC veterans, guys from (Conor) McGregor’s team. There’s Goiti (Yamauchi) as well, we were scheduled to fight but it fell through. There’s also Brandon Girtz. They have a lot of options to choose for my next fight.”

