Paul Daley Blasts Bellator’s Matchmaking Of Michael Page

Paul Daley is not impressed by Michael Page’s resume.

Page was seen in action yesterday (Nov. 23). He headlined Bellator London inside The SSE Arena, Wembley. He scored another highlight reel finish, knocking out Giovanni Melillo in the first round.

Daley Puts Bellator’s Matchmaking Of Page On Blast

Daley served as a desk analyst for Bellator London. After the main event, Daley criticized the matchmaking of Page (via MMAJunkie.com).

“This is ridiculous,” Daley said after the fight. “You can’t continually beat these kind of opponents. Yes, he knocks them out, but he’s expected to knock them out. What does this prove, the fact that he knocked out a guy nobody will remember? It proves nothing. It proves nothing at all. Why didn’t he do that to me? Why didn’t he do that to Douglas Lima? Because he’s not of that caliber.

“I need to see more from Michael Page, in my opinion, whether it’s a rematch with me or a rematch with another top-tier fighter. Does a win over this guy warrant a title shot? In my opinion it doesn’t. Yes, he’s a star. Yes, people love him. But can he really fight? The two times he’s stepped up, on paper, he’s got a ‘victory’ over me. Most people, including me, thought he lost that fight. Second time he stepped up against the champion, who I went three rounds with, he gets knocked out cold. So he needs to fight solid opponents instead of feeding him these guys.”

Back in February, Daley took on Page in a quarterfinal bout in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Page ended up taking the unanimous decision victory.