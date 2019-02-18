Paul Daley Breaks Silence Following Bellator 216 Loss

Bellator 216 is behind us and many questions were answered in the long-anticipated main event between Michael Venom Page and Paul Daley. Unfortunately for many fans, the fight turned out to be primarily a grappling battle between the two reputed strikers. Michael Page seemed as disappointed and surprised as many, as he made mention of Daley’s contradictory remarks leading up to the fight and stating “He didn’t come to fight” in the in-cage post-fight interview.

Although Page was declared the winner via unanimous decision, Paul Daley remains unhumbled by the outcome and credits the judges’ decision to corruption:

“I’m disappointed, MMA politics and Bellator protecting [their] investment,” Daley wrote on Instagram. “I feel I won three rounds to two. IMO I beat that fool. Really. Close fight. It’s just sad MMA is going the way of boxing. I’m a ‘striker’ who wrestled, so I lose, and the fool they pumped money into wins.”

If Paul Daley would be open to a rematch, Page has expressed an openness to having the bout take place in England. In the meantime, Michael Page will be moving on from his rivaly with Daley in order to face his next challenge, Douglas Lima, in the semifinals of the Welterweight Grand Prix.

Do you agree with Paul Daley? Was the judges’ decision at Bellator 216 a case of politics and corruption?