Paul Daley Claims He’s The ‘Best British Fighter There Has Ever Been’

Paul Daley is declaring himself the best British fighter in all of MMA.

Daley was scheduled to compete tonight (March 13). He was set to take on Sabah Homasi on the main card of Bellator 241. That won’t be happening as Bellator president Scott Coker announced that the card has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Daley Calls Himself Best British MMA Fighter

Before the cancelation of Bellator 241, Daley spoke to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin. During the interview, Daley explained why he feels he’s the best British MMA fighter in history, even better than UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping.

“Out of all the U.K. fighters, past or present, whether they’ve held titles or not, I’m the best,” Daley said candidly. “I’m the best British fighter there has ever been.

“I know Michael Bisping was a champion in the UFC and I know he beat an aging Anderson Silva and he knocked out Luke Rockhold and just about every other middleweight he’s knocked out but in terms of longevity, consistency and staying up there with the very best, I’m still there. I’m still at the top. I’ve just got to keep knocking people out.”

The knock against Daley throughout his career is that he was never able to capture a world title for a major promotion. He believes he still has a chance to do so. Daley has also been criticized for struggling against wrestlers. This was on full display with his bizarre performance against Jon Fitch back in May 2018.

Still, Daley is always a threat. With 31 knockouts in his 42 pro MMA wins, Daley’s punching power has yet to diminish. Time will tell what’s next for “Semtex,” but it’s safe to say he’ll be looking for another highlight reel knockout.

What do you make of Paul Daley declaring himself the best British MMA fighter there has ever been?