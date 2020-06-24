Paul Daley Hopes To End Career With Michael Page Rematch In UK

Paul Daley wants another crack at Michael Page but this time in the United Kingdom.

Daley and Page fought back in Feb. 2019 in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Page emerged victorious via unanimous decision. The bout was held in Uncasville, Connecticut. The location choice was criticized as many believed Page vs. Daley would’ve easily sold out an arena in London.

Paul Daley Wants Michael Page Rematch To End Career

Daley knows he’s nearing the end of his pro MMA career. In fact, he feels he has three more fights before hanging up his gloves. He told MMAJunkie that for his last bout, he’s hoping for a rematch with Page in the UK.

“The dream scenario: It would be the biggest fight that I can think for the U.K. fans,” Daley said. “My last fight, it has to be here and the fight that would get the most interest for the U.K. fans, and although the first time around it wasn’t the fight that people wanted to see, it’ll be one that people would show up to if we ran it back and it would be against ‘MVP.’”

Daley has won two straight bouts following the loss to Page. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Erick Silva and a second-round TKO finish over Saad Awad. Daley’s suggested venue for a second showdown with Page is The SSE Arena, Wembley.

Page is riding a three-fight winning streak. After being knocked out by Douglas Lima, “MVP” has beaten Richard Kiely, Giovanni Melillo, and Shinsho Anzai. All three of those bouts ended via knockout.