Paul Daley Hospitalized After Bad Weight Cut, Bellator 247 Main Event Canceled

Paul Daley’s fight against Derek Anderson that was scheduled to headline Bellator 247 from Milan, Italy tomorrow but the fight has now been canceled. Daley missed weight for the bout and was then transferred to hospital after experiencing some ill-effects of his weight cut.

“Paul Daley weighed in at 172.6 during the official window,” a statement from Bellator reads. “He was unable to make it to the stage during the ceremonial weigh-ins shortly after and was subsequently transported. Fight is off and we will have a new main event shortly.”

Fight is OFF: Paul Daley leaves weighins on a stretcher to hospital and fight with Derek Anderson is OFF. Confirmed as official to me by commissioner Brandon Morse.#bellatormilan — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) September 30, 2020

Daley had notified Bellator that he would miss weight but he was then unable to continue with the ceremonial weigh-ins after weighing in at 172.6.

Paul Daley vs Derek Anderson Canceled

Daley was coming into this one looking for his 3rd win in a row. He won his last two fights against Saad Awad at Bellator 232 and Erick Silva at Bellator 223.

As for Anderson, he was also looking for his 3rd straight victory. He defeated Zak Bucia at Bellator 197 and defeated Guilherme Bomba at Bellator 229.

Kate Jackson vs Denise Kielholtz will now headline Bellator 247.