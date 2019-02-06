Bellator 216’s Paul Daley: I Was Never Michael Page’s Friend

Paul Daley wants to eliminate the thought of once being friends with Michael Page.

Bellator has been using the tagline, “Friends2Foes” for the upcoming bout between Daley and Page. The bout will be featured in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix on Feb. 16. It’ll headline Bellator 216 inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Paul Daley Dismisses Past Friendship With Michael Page

A press conference was held in the United Kingdom to hype up the match-up. Daley claimed he was never really Page’s friend (via MMAFighting.com):

“I have no relationship [with Page] and I find it funny, the tag, ‘Friends2Foes’, I was never his friend. I work for the same promotion as him, we did a few PR shoots together; we were never friends. [MVP] says I can be a little bit erratic with all of this and I probably can be… but for this fight I’m quite steady. All the talk is over, February 16th we’re going to fight and that is that.”

Things have gotten heated between Daley and Page over the last two years. What really kicked the feud into a new gear was when Page mentioned Daley’s mother on an international podcast. “Semtex” charged at “Venom” in the crowd at Bellator 179 back in May 2017.

Here’s what the final Bellator 216 card looks like:

Main Card

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley

Cheick Kongo vs. Vitaly Minakov

Mirko Cro Cop vs. Roy Nelson

Erick Silva vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Valerie Loureda vs. Colby Fletcher

Prelims

Kastriot Xhema vs. Kemran Lachinov

Sinead Kavanagh vs. Olga Rubin

Alexandra Ballou vs. Sarah Payant

Demetrios Plaza vs. Drews Rodriguez

Pat Casey vs. Nekruz Mirkhojaev

Rodolfo Neves Rocha vs. Jesse Kosakowski

