Paul Daley Signs New Contract With Bellator, Scott Coker Comments

It appears the beef between Paul Daley and Bellator has ended.

For a while, Daley was expressing his dismay with Bellator. “Semtex” hinted at being done with the sport of mixed martial arts after his unanimous decision loss to Jon Fitch. Daley felt Bellator slighted him for the Michael Page fight falling apart. After talks with the promotion’s president Scott Coker, things have smoothed out.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed that Daley has signed a new deal with Bellator and Coker threw in a quick comment:

Paul Daley has signed a new deal with Bellator MMA. Scott Coker confirms via text. "We got the deal done — we get the big fights done!" Just judging by that text, I think we'll finally get Daley vs. MVP. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2018

“We got the deal done — we get the big fights done!”

Of course Daley vs. Page is just speculation, but “MVP” is in an upcoming tournament and the list for Welterweight Grand Prix participants isn’t finalized. There are nine participants with the 10th one still to be announced. With Daley’s signing, it’s almost a no-brainer to add him in the field of 170-pounders.

Before word got out of Daley’s signing, “Semtex” told Chamatkar Sandhu that he intends on participating in the tournament:

“I have every intention of being in the tournament. I’m pretty sure that Micheal Page will be my first fight, just hope we can get the deal done.”

Daley has a record of 6-3 under the Bellator banner. He’s earned victories over the likes of Brennan Ward and Lorenz Larkin to name a couple. A bout with Page has been highly anticipated. The two were once friends, but had a falling out and things have gotten heated. Back at Bellator 172, Daley stormed at Page in the crowd following a submission loss to Rory MacDonald.

Many believed the stage was set for Page vs. Daley at Bellator 200 in London. That didn’t happen and Page ended up taking on David Rickels in a one-sided thrashing in “MVP’s” favor.

Do you think Paul Daley will fight Michael Page next?