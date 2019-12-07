Paul Felder and Derek Brunson Ink New Long-Term UFC Contracts

Two ranked UFC veterans, Paul Felder and Derek Brunson, have signed new long-term deals with the UFC.

MMA Fighting broke the news of Paul Felder’s signing, which was described as a multi-fight contract with the UFC. The timing of the signing announcement comes on the heels of the announcement of Paul Felder facing Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland next month.

Paul Felder has been competing in the UFC since 2014 and has an impressive promotional record of 9-4. Of his four losses, one was a doctor’s stoppage (Francisco Trinaldo), one was a split-decision in which Felder suffered a broken arm during the fight, and another one was a split decision in 2015. The only time Felder suffered either a conventional (KO/TKO or submission) or unanimous loss was in 2015 to Edson Barboza, a loss he got back in September, albeit via a controversial split decision. The 35-year old is currently ranked #6 in the lightweight division and juggles his ascending UFC career with promotional broadcast duties.

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has also re-signed with the UFC, announcing via Twitter that he has inked a new six-fight deal with the promotion:

“Just signed my 6th UFC contract . Been in the best organization for almost 8 years, fought the best in the world. Still here , still motivated. The best is yet to come. Let’s go 6-0 on this 6 fight contract. Thanks to my team and manager @AliAbdelaziz00” Brunson tweeted.

Derek Brunson is currently ranked #8 in the middleweight division, and not unlike Felder, earned his new deal by winning back-to-back fights. Brunson holds victories over names such as Uriah Hall, Lyoto Machida, and, most recently, Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch.

What do you believe the future holds in the UFC for Paul Felder and Derek Brunson?