Paul Felder Believes Conor McGregor Is Returning To His Roots

UFC lightweight and color commentator, Paul Felder, feels Conor McGregor is realizing what brought him to the dance.

Fight fans await what’s next for McGregor. While UFC president Dana White plans to have McGregor face the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, the “Notorious” one doesn’t want to wait around. McGregor is coming off a 40-second TKO victory over Donald Cerrone.

Felder Says McGregor Is Getting Back To His Roots

Felder appeared as a guest on Bruce Buffer’s IT’S TIME podcast. During his appearance, Felder said that McGregor’s self-reflection is paying off.

“I do like that he’s kind of, I don’t wanna say toned it down, but is just giving respect to the people that he’s interviewing and to the media and a little more to the UFC, and kind of recognizing where he got his stardom from. I think he’s truly coming around a little bit on the fact that it’s like, ‘man this is what I do. This is what has made me my millions and millions of dollars is being a prizefighter and being damn good at it.’ And he showed on Saturday that he is f*cking good man.”

Felder went on to say that even McGregor’s kindness towards Cerrone leading up to their UFC 246 clash served a purpose.

“I’ve said it for a long time too and anytime I’ve ever said anything about him I have always prefaced it or come on after whatever I said and said, ‘listen, this comes from me knowing that he is, I think he’s one of the best to ever do it.’ It’s because of his creativity and living in the moment, man and how he just finds a way to pick people apart. Not only mentally in the leadup with the trash talk but he knows how to do it, like he was nice to Donald, but I feel like he felt like that was the way to do it. Even that was almost like a strategy for him.”