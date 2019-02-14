Paul Felder Channeling His Inner Mike Tyson Against James Vick At UFC Phoenix

UFC lightweight Paul Felder says he's channeling his inner Mike Tyson ahead of his fight with James Vick at UFC Phoenix this weekend.

Paul Felder never fails to entertain when he steps into the Octagon. He’s gearing up to make his return this weekend (Sun. February 17, 2019) from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona for UFC on ESPN 1. Felder will face James Vick in the co-main event. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Felder discussed his match-up against the gritty Texan.

Felder said he plans on channeling his inner Mike Tyson, getting inside, and turning his clash with Vick into a dog fight:

“There’s always concern (because) everyone brings something different to the table,” Felder said. “With Vick, it’s his distance and how he moves away and his kicks and his jab and his right uppercut. There’s always something different about the approach.

“Without giving a gameplan away, you’ve got to learn how to get inside and attack it. Just going to channel that Mike Tyson in me, baby. Going to get inside and rip hooks and batter him wherever I can.”

“The Irish Dragon” had a three-fight win streak snapped in July against Mike Perry. Felder fought “Platinum” on short-notice at 170 pounds on the UFC 226 card. Perry edged out the split decision win over Felder in Las Vegas. Now, Felder will face Vick, who comes off a hellacious first-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje. The loss ended Vick’s impressive four-fight win streak.

Vick and Felder certainly have the capability to steal the show in front of the Phoenix crowd this weekend.

Who do you got this weekend between Felder and Vick?