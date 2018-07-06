Paul Felder: ‘Clown’ Mike Perry Is Perfect Opponent For Octagon Return

Paul Felder is grateful to be fighting a ‘clown’ like Mike Perry next.

The pair will meet at UFC 226 tomorrow night (Sat. July 7, 2018). Both men were expected to be facing different opponents initially, however, after their respective match-ups fell through the UFC decided to pair them up for a welterweight collision.

Perry has already begun his quest in attempt to get under the skin of “The Irish Dragon.” At a recent photo-op, “Platinum” asked Felder if he’s ready to become a full-time UFC commentator after this weekend. These attempts at gaining the mental advantage have appeared to have fallen on deaf ears (via MMA Junkie):

“I think it’s more intimidating when a guy just stares you down and doesn’t say anything,” Felder said. “I knew he was going to say something. It’s easy to do, man.”

In addition to taking a shot at Felder for being a UFC commentator, claiming those who fight and commentate aren’t as tough as other fighters, he also claimed to have a skill advantage over the decorated striker:

“There’s a reason we’re doing what we’re doing, and a reason we get picked to talk about these fights and be center stage for the UFC,” Felder said. “It’s not because I just talk good. It’s because I get in there, and I throw down and fight good, as well.

“(Perry) can say all that nonsense, talk about size advantage and all that. It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I am so pumped to get back in that octagon and punch and elbow somebody in the face.

“I’m taking all that and putting it on Mike Perry’s face. It couldn’t be a better guy for me to get back in that octagon than a (expletive) clown like him.”

