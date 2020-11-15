Sunday, November 15, 2020

Paul Felder Ditches Retirement Talk Following UFC on ESPN+ 41 Loss

By Clyde Aidoo
Paul Felder
Paul Felder (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Paul Felder does not plan on hanging up his gloves any time soon after losing to Rafael dos Anjos in a short-notice bout on Saturday.

At UFC on ESPN+ 41, Paul Felder stepped in on five days’ notice to compete against Rafael dos Anjos in the event’s headliner. Felder was unsuccessful, but he gained something more valuable than a victory: his passion. Following his previous loss to Dan Hooker and leading up to this event, Paul Felder was forthcoming about his contemplation of retirement. But after what Felder has just experienced this week, he is as committed as ever to competing into the future.

“I can tell you guys with certainty: I’m not going anywhere right now,” Felder said in his post-fight interview. “I lost my passion for this sport pretty bad. I can tell you I’m not done. I might lose my ranking a little bit, but what I’ve learned in this sport is none of that matters. What matters is going out there, showing up, showing who you are inside and what determination you have.”

Paul Felder showed dedication and determination inside and outside of the Octagon this week. From the brutal weight cut on short notice to once again wearing a crimson mask and absorbing a lot of punishment during the fight, Paul Felder’s commitment to the battle never faltered. And in the post-fight press conference, Paul Felder reiterated that not only will he not retire, but that he is hoping to return to the Octagon very soon. Felder had hoped that a win Saturday night would give him a big name for his next opponent if he were to continue competing, but following the fight, it seems as though Felder is just eager to remember what a full fight camp and its benefits feel like.

Paul Felder is currently the #7 ranked lightweight in the world. As he indicated, this number is sure to drop after losing to the unranked dos Anjos who is just now returning to the division, but should the UFC honor Felder’s wishes and get him right back in the cage, Felder could soon find himself right back at the ranking he currently occupies, if not slightly higher.

Whom would you like to see Paul Felder fight in his next UFC bout?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
ViaMMA Junkie

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Paul Felder Ditches Retirement Talk Following UFC on ESPN+ 41 Loss

Paul Felder does not plan on hanging up his gloves any time soon after losing to Rafael dos Anjos in a short-notice...
Read more
UFC

Conor McGregor & Rafael dos Anjos Mutually Interested in Fighting

Rafael dos Anjos and Conor McGregor are both interested in completing a fight that should have taken place four years ago.
Read more
UFC

UFC On ESPN+ 41 Bonuses: Rafael Dos Anjos & Paul Felder Earn FOTN Honors

The UFC on ESPN+ 41 bonuses have been released. UFC on ESPN+ 41 took place inside UFC APEX facility...
Read more
UFC

Fighters React To Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Despite it being a late notice fight for Paul Felder, he brought a fist fight straight to Rafael dos Anjos.
Read more
UFC

Rafael Dos Anjos Outpoints Paul Felder At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Although Rafael dos Anjos vs. Paul Felder was booked on five days' notice, it was memorable.  The two fighters...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN+ 41 Highlights: Khaos Williams Gets One Shot KO Win

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams didn’t last long at all.  The two fighters met in a welterweight bout...
Read more
UFC

Dana White Gives Update On Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2

UFC president, Dana White has provided an update on the rumored Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rematch at UFC 257.
Read more
MMA

UFC Vegas 14 Loses Fight On Day Of Event

UFC Vegas 14 has lost another fight as Eryk Anders will not be fighting Antonio Arroyo after all.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube