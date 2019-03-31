Paul Felder Explains Challenging Justin Gaethje Following UFC On ESPN 2

Paul Felder’s respectful challenge to Justin Gaethje didn’t go over too smoothly.

Last night (March 30), Justin Gaethje shared the Octagon with Edson Barboza. The two clashed inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The fight lasted just two minutes and 30 seconds as Gaethje scored a massive knockout victory.

Paul Felder Explains His Challenge To ‘The Highlight’

Felder served as an analyst on the UFC on ESPN 2 desk. He told Gaethje that if there are no opponents ranked ahead of him available for a fight, then he’d like to go one-on-one with “The Highlight.” Gaethje didn’t take too kindly to this and claimed that Felder and host Karyn Bryant tried to steal his thunder. Felder responded when speaking to MMAJunkie.com:

“I feel like what I did was more respectful, because I mentioned his name. His name has come out of my mouth when he’s not around, so when he’s there, it would be unprofessional and cowardly of me to not say the same thing to his face that I had already said on camera with the UFC. I get where Justin is coming from. It’s just everybody else that needs to shut the (expletive) up. Justin is a fighter. He just knocked out an opponent – I might be like, ‘Hey, let me have my moment.’ That’s fine for him.”

Felder is the ninth-ranked UFC lightweight, while Gaethje is likely to take Barboza’s sixth spot. Gaethje has been shooting for the stars as he’s taken aim at Donald Cerrone, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and even Nate Diaz. Of course MMA News will keep you up to speed on Gaethje’s next bout, but for now “The Highlight” is likely to enjoy the fruits of his labor.