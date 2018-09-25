UFC Fighter & Commentator Paul Felder Eyeing January Return

Paul Felder has his sights set on an early 2019 return.

Felder last competed against Mike Perry back in July. The fight was about as violent as many expected it to be. In the end, Perry walked out of Las Vegas with a split decision victory. The defeat snapped Felder’s three-fight winning streak.

Felder has been dealing with a broken arm since that bout with Perry. Speaking to Damon Martin over on MMA Weekly, “The Irish Dragon” said he’s received some good news:

“I’m back to say 90-percent training now. I’m allowed to hit stuff with the right hand and wrestle and grapple. They just want me to lay off full contact sparring for another few weeks. I should be 100-percent early October. I don’t know if December is going to work out at this point because I want to be comfortable before I start a full training camp for something. I would say January is 100-percent a go.”

Of course Felder’s broken arm hasn’t stopped him from his analyst and commentating duties. Most recently, Felder appeared on the FOX Sports desk for UFC Sao Paulo this past Saturday night.

Felder has been trying to get a fight with James Vick re-booked. “The Irish Dragon” was set to do battle with Vick at UFC Boise, but Vick was yanked from the card when Justin Gaethje needed an opponent for UFC Lincoln. Time will tell if the two will get to clash.

Who would you like to see Paul Felder face when he returns?