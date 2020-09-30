Paul Felder Hopes To Welcome Michael Chandler To The UFC

Paul Felder has made it clear he is interested in big fights and wants to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC.

The three-time Bellator lightweight champion signed with the UFC and is set to be the backup fighter for the lightweight title fight at UFC 254. Yet, for Felder, he is hoping that does not happen and he can be the one to fight Chandler in December.

“There are only a few names I’d even be interested in coming back to fighting,” Felder said during a media session with reporters (h/t MMAJunkie). “It’s the top guys: Hooker, Ferguson, obviously Michael Chandler is going to come here to ‘Fight Island’ to be a backup. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen, right? I think we can all agree we don’t want that to happen. It’s good that it’s in place. God forbid something goes down. But that’s a fight I’d like to come back for in December or early next year.”

Paul Felder is coming off a very close decision loss to Dan Hooker. After the fight, he said he would likely be handing up the gloves but it appears that is not the case.

Felder vs. Chandler would be a big fight and one that could easily headline a Fight Night card. The winner would also become a top contender at 155-pounds.