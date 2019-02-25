UFC Lightweight Paul Felder Goes In-Depth On His Collapsed Lung Injury

Paul Felder admits that going through a collapsed lung has been a “scary” experience.

Felder emerged victorious at UFC on ESPN 1 earlier this month. He earned a unanimous decision victory over James Vick. While “The Irish Dragon” walked out of the Octagon as the winner, he still hasn’t left Phoenix, Arizona due to complications from a collapsed lung.

Paul Felder Details Injuries Suffered At UFC On ESPN 1

The good news is that Felder can return home this Wednesday (Feb. 27). Felder appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to talk about his injuries:

“As soon as he hit me, I was like, holy sh*t, that was a hard knee. And I knew it was like 20 seconds left, I was looking at the clock. I thought I was ahead. I was like, ‘Man, just don’t let this dude knock you out, just don’t let this dude knock you out.’ Literally all I was thinking. I knew I busted my ribs is what I thought. I thought i did some cartilage damage or maybe had like a little fracture.”

Felder ended up being stopped by a UFC doctor backstage, who recommended a hospital visit:

“That’s when things got a little scary. That’s when I realized I wasn’t going home the next morning.”

The UFC flew Felder’s family to Arizona to see the lightweight. He’s no longer in the hospital. Felder went on to note that once he’s fully healed, he’ll look to make a run at 155-pound gold.