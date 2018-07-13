Paul Felder Shares Picture of Broken Arm At UFC 226

After a gutsy performance at UFC 226 nobody can deny that Paul Felder is one of the toughest guys on the planet. Felder stepped in as a late replacement for Yancy Medeiros as he was ruled out due to a broken rib. His fight against Mike Perry was moved to main card after Max Holloway pulled out of the co-main event.

The fight was nothing but fireworks for the fans as both Felder and Perry went at each other without backing down. Felder suffered a few serious cuts on his face and a broken hand. He broke his arm in the very first round in an attempt to throw a spinning back fist. Earlier this week his team shared a video of him receiving treatment. He had a pretty bad cut on the right side of his face after he took a thunderous hook from Mike Perry.

Even after sustaining the injuries Felder never held back. He kept on attacking Perry, traded shots with him with his broken arm. He lost the fight via unanimous decision. Felder yesterday put up an image with an X-ray that shows the fracture to his arm. Felder is currently under medical suspension and his return date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Should Paul Felder fight at welterweight or should he go back to lightweight?