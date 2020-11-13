Friday, November 13, 2020

Paul Felder Sees Path To A Title Shot With Win Over Rafael dos Anjos

By Cole Shelton
Paul Felder
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Paul Felder believes a win over Rafael dos Anjos sets himself up nicely in the stacked lightweight division.

Felder took the fight on five days’ notice after saying he was retired, but for “The Irish Dragon” he made it clear he was only interested in big fights, and that is what this is. RDA is a former lightweight champion and Felder knows a win over the Brazilian would be big for his career.

“I’m stepping in on five days’ notice to fight an absolute legend in RDA,” Felder said. “If I lose and he takes my ranking, then OK, I know that maybe I’m not meant to be fighting for the title anyway. The path is still there. With a win, how can you not argue to give me a fight that I really want with one of these top guys and one of these exciting matchups at 155 pounds? So for me, it made sense.”

Although Paul Felder says he thinks a win would give him a path to a title shot he has also been open that a win would be a good way to go out in retirement. This is a key fight in the career of Felder and it could also be the last time we see him compete inside the Octagon.

ViaMMAJunkie

