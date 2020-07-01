Paul Felder Set To Call Every UFC Bout On ‘Fight Island’

Paul Felder will be in the booth for every fight when the UFC makes its return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The UFC will be holding a series of “Fight Island” events beginning on July 11. UFC 251 will be the featured event on that night. Headlining the card will be a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. The co-main event will feature a featherweight title rematch between champion Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway. The vacant bantamweight championship will also be at stake as Petr Yan collides with Jose Aldo.

Paul Felder Set To Call All UFC Bouts On ‘Fight Island’

Felder spoke to MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn and revealed that he’s been penciled in to call the action for all fights scheduled for the “Fight Island” lineup.

“I’m calling every fight,” Felder told MMA Junkie. “I’m working the desk for every fight and calling every fight. I’m out there all three weeks. So, I’ve got a lot of work to do as well. There’s quite a lot of research when you have to call four fight cards and also talk pre and post-fight shows as well.”

The other “Fight Island” cards will be held on July 15, July 18, and July 25. The card scheduled for the 15th will be headlined by Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige. Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz will serve as the co-main event. As for the July 18 card, the main event is set to be a vacant flyweight title bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez, which happens to be a rematch. On July 25, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will return to collide with Darren Till.

Keep it locked on MMA News as we’ll be providing coverage throughout the “Fight Island” tour. We’ll have you covered with live results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness you can handle.