Friday, November 20, 2020

Paul Felder Signs New Multi-Fight UFC Deal

By Cole Shelton
Paul Felder
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Paul Felder has signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC.

Felder’s manager, Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment, confirmed the news to MMAFighting.

“It’s great to see Paul getting the love and respect from the MMA community and truly becoming the people’s champ,” Butler said. “We are happy to announce that we have extended his contract with the UFC and have eyes set on another run at the title. A lot of fun fights ahead, stay tuned.”

Paul Felder hinted at retirement back in February after a very close split decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland. He thought his chances at the belt were over so didn’t see a point in returning. However, he stepped up on five days’ notice to take on Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Vegas 14.

Although Felder was dominated by RDA, he made it clear he got the fire back him and wants to continue to fight. So, just a week after his loss, “The Irish Dragon” has re-upped with the UFC to continue his fighting career.

Felder is currently on a two-fight losing skid but does hold notable wins over Charles Oliveira and Edson Barboza.

Via MMAFighting

