Paul Felder Steps Up to Face Rafael Dos Anjos At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Rafael dos Anjos did not have to wait long for a replacement to be found for his UFC on ESPN+41 main event this Saturday, as Paul Felder has stepped up to take the fight on five days’ notice.

It was revealed Sunday evening that Islam Makhachev was out of his UFC on ESPN+41 main event against Rafael dos Anjos. Soon after, dos Anjos pitched the idea of Michael Chandler replacing Makhachev in the main event, only for Chandler to swiftly shut down that idea. Dos Anjos will have to look no further, though, as ESPN has reported that Paul Felder has answered the call and will be dos Anjos’s new opponent this Saturday.

After coming up on the losing end of a grueling five-round war with Dan Hooker in February, Paul Felder contemplated retiring from competition. Nine months later, Felder is now taking a fight on less than one week’s notice against a former world champion in Rafael dos Anjos.

Following his move to the welterweight division, Rafael dos Anjos was removed from the rankings. Now, he has an opportunity to crack back into the top 10 with a win over #7-ranked Paul Felder.

UFC on ESPN+ 41 will take place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas Nevada on Saturday, November 14 airing on ESPN+.

With the main event change, the updated UFC on ESPN+ 41 lineup consists of the following bouts:

Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov

Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo

Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka

Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely

Don’Tale Mayers vs. Roque Martinez

Who do you predict will be the victor of this new UFC on ESPN+ 41 main event? Paul Felder or Rafael dos Anjos?