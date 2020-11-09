Monday, November 9, 2020

Paul Felder Steps Up to Face Rafael Dos Anjos At UFC on ESPN+ 41

By Clyde Aidoo

Rafael dos Anjos did not have to wait long for a replacement to be found for his UFC on ESPN+41 main event this Saturday, as Paul Felder has stepped up to take the fight on five days’ notice.

It was revealed Sunday evening that Islam Makhachev was out of his UFC on ESPN+41 main event against Rafael dos Anjos. Soon after, dos Anjos pitched the idea of Michael Chandler replacing Makhachev in the main event, only for Chandler to swiftly shut down that idea. Dos Anjos will have to look no further, though, as ESPN has reported that Paul Felder has answered the call and will be dos Anjos’s new opponent this Saturday.

After coming up on the losing end of a grueling five-round war with Dan Hooker in February, Paul Felder contemplated retiring from competition. Nine months later, Felder is now taking a fight on less than one week’s notice against a former world champion in Rafael dos Anjos.

Following his move to the welterweight division, Rafael dos Anjos was removed from the rankings. Now, he has an opportunity to crack back into the top 10 with a win over #7-ranked Paul Felder.

UFC on ESPN+ 41 will take place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas Nevada on Saturday, November 14 airing on ESPN+.

With the main event change, the updated UFC on ESPN+ 41 lineup consists of the following bouts:

Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Khaos Williams

Brendan Allen vs. Sean Strickland

Julian Marquez vs. Saparbek Safarov

Eryk Anders vs. Antonio Arroyo

Kay Hansen vs. Cory McKenna

Ashley Yoder vs. Miranda Granger

Alex Morono vs. Rhys McKee

Jose Alberto Quinonez vs. Louis Smolka

Randa Markos vs. Kanako Murata

Geraldo de Freitas vs. Tony Gravely

Don’Tale Mayers vs. Roque Martinez

Who do you predict will be the victor of this new UFC on ESPN+ 41 main event? Paul Felder or Rafael dos Anjos?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Paul Felder Steps Up to Face Rafael Dos Anjos At UFC on ESPN+ 41

Rafael dos Anjos did not have to wait long for a replacement to be found for his UFC on ESPN+41 main event...
Read more
UFC

Michael Chandler Has “Other Plans” Than Dos Anjos, Dos Anjos Responds

Rafael dos Anjos is not a fan of Michael Chandler’s reasoning behind rejecting the idea of fighting him at UFC on ESPN+...
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Pulled from UFC 256

UFC 256 is again without a main event after Amanda Nunes’s title defense against Megan Anderson has been canceled for undisclosed reasons.
Read more
UFC

Dana White Praises Giga Chikadze For Head Kick KO Win

Dana White had nothing but praise for rising featherweight contender, Giga Chikadze. At UFC Vegas 13, Chikadze was set...
Read more
Invicta FC

Kayla Harrison Set To Make Featherweight Debut At Invicta FC 43

Kayla Harrison will be dropping down to featherweight. Although Harrison is locked into a multi-year contract with PFL, the...
Read more
UFC

Islam Makhachev Releases Statement After Withdrawing From Rafael dos Anjos Fight

Islam Makhachev has released a statement after pulling out of his UFC Vegas 14 main event against Rafael dos Anjos.
Read more
UFC

BREAKING: Islam Makhachev Out Of UFC Vegas 14 Main Event Against Rafael dos Anjos

Islam Makhachev will not be headlining this Saturday's UFC Vegas 14 card against Rafael dos Anjos. According to ESPN's...
Read more
UFC

Mark Coleman Releases Statement After Suffering A Heart Attack

UFC Hall of Famer, Mark Coleman is reportedly recovering well after suffering a heart attack. Coleman's daughter posted on...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube