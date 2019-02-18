Paul Felder Suffered Collapsed Lung At UFC Phoenix

UFC lightweight Paul Felder suffered a collapsed lung during his fight with James Vick at UFC Phoenix last night.

Nobody can question UFC lightweight Paul Felder’s toughness. “The Irish Dragon” defeated James Vick via unanimous decision at last night’s (Sun. February 17, 2019) UFC Phoenix event. After the fight, Felder’s manager, Brian Butler, posted an update on Instagram. He revealed that Felder suffered a small collapse to his lung. However, none of the damage he suffered is expected to cause long-term issues:

“Update: @felderpaul spent the night in the hospital… aside from this broken nail on his finger here, it turns out he had a small collapse to his lung. No long term issues but they want to make sure it doesn’t get any worse over night.”

Felder seems very unconcerned by the situation. He took to Twitter and said he still has two lungs, he simply wants to drink a beer:

“I got two lungs… I just want a beer for shitsake”

Back in July, Felder had a three-fight win streak snapped by Mike Perry. Perry defeated Felder via split decision. Felder stepped in to fight Perry at welterweight on short-notice. After a grueling back-and-forth battle with Vick last night, Felder is right back in the win column. 2019 certainly could be the year Felder makes tremendous strides in his UFC career.

