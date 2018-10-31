Paul Felder Joins UFC 230 Broadcast Booth

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Paul Felder will be on pay-per-view once again, but this time it’ll be in the booth.

The UFC has announced that Felder will join Jon Anik and Joe Rogan on the call for UFC 230 on Nov. 3. Felder has been getting high praise for his work as a color commentator on FOX Sports shows and Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. His hard work has paid off as he’ll be calling a heavyweight title fight and an entire card held inside Madison Square Garden.

FOX has revealed that Michael Bisping, Kenny Florian, and Karyn Bryant will be on desk duties inside the FS1 studio. You can catch them during the pre-fight and post-fight shows. Megan Olivi is usually on-site for UFC pay-per-views and this will be no exception. Taking the Spanish announce duties will be UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno and Victor Davila.

In the main event of UFC 230, heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his gold against Derrick Lewis. The initial main event was set to be Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks for the vacant UFC flyweight title, but major blow back from fans changed those plans. The co-headliner was set to be a lightweight clash between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier, but Poirier went down with an injury.

The co-main event then underwent another change. Former UFC middleweight champions Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman were set to collide, but Rockhold pulled out due to injuries. As a result, Jacare Souza was yanked from his bout with David Branch in favor of a clash with Weidman. Branch will now meet Jared Cannonier.

Do you think Paul Felder fits in nicely with the UFC 230 broadcast team?