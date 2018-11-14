Paul Felder Hoped UFC 230 Weigh-In Joke Wouldn’t Become An Issue

Paul Felder had some laughs at the UFC 230 weigh-ins earlier this month, but he didn’t want to regret making a potential mistake.

Often times, weigh-ins for any promotion will have a break as fighters on the card continue cutting. Felder decided to use that time to jokingly tip the scales himself even though he wasn’t on the card. “The Irish Dragon” weighed in at 193.6 pounds and had some laughs with reporters. Felder is a lightweight, which has a 155-pound limit.

Paul Felder Wanted To Avoid Consequences Of A Joke

While the joke was harmless, Felder worried that the UFC and Athletic Commissions would be concerned over his weight. Felder told MMAJunkie Radio that he cleared the air right away before his next bout was booked:

“That was the first thing we addressed before I signed the contract. I was talking to (Sean) Shelby and Jeff Novitzky and everybody just making sure the fight was going to take place if they give us a hard time. But one thing that made us all confident is at least my opponent is doing the same thing, if not worse. Coming into this, it’s not like I’m matched up with somebody who is going to be 25 pounds heavier than me in the cage on fight night. James Vick probably cuts even more weight than I have to.”

Felder will be sharing the Octagon with James Vick at UFC 233 on Jan. 26. The action will take place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Felder doesn’t have a history of weight cutting issues.

Do you think Paul Felder will have any issues tipping the scales on Jan. 25?