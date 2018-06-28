Paul Felder Verbally Agreed to Meet Mike Perry at UFC 226 on July 7

A new matchup is in the works for UFC 226 as Paul Felder will move to welterweight to face off with heavy-handed slugger Mike Perry

It didn’t take long for the UFC to capitalize on a potential matchup between Paul Felder and Mike Perry.

After both fighters each lost their opponents over the last 24 hours, Felder and Perry have now agreed to face each other at UFC 226 next weekend in Las Vegas.

Sources confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the matchup that would take place on the preliminary card on July 7 from the T-Mobile Arena.

No contracts have been signed at this time and the UFC hasn’t made a formal announcement yet regarding the fight.

The matchup came together rather quickly after Felder lost his original opponent James Vick when he was pulled to face Justin Gaethje in the main event at UFC Fight Night in Nebraska on Aug. 25.

Meanwhile, Perry lost his opponent on Thursday after Yancy Medeiros suffered a rib injury that forced him out of their welterweight showdown next weekend.

Almost immediately after it was revealed that Perry needed a new opponent, Felder threw his name into the ring as a potential replacement. Felder is typically a lightweight but his full weight cut down to 155 pounds hadn’t started yet, which means he would be available to make the move to welterweight instead.

Both fighters quickly lobbied for the matchup to happen in a series of social media messages and it appears the UFC was listening.

Assuming the fight is finalized, Perry vs. Felder would join arguably the biggest card of the year for the UFC with two title fights headlining the card including a rare champion versus champion showdown between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

