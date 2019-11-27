Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker Announced for UFC Auckland Headliner

UFC Auckland has its headliner when New Zealand’s Dan Hooker stands across from Paul Felder in a lightweight showcase.

The UFC announced the main event via Twitter Wednesday afternoon, and Dan Hooker had no problem making his prediction known for the bout:

UFC Auckland Main Event! 👊



Im going to smash Paul Felder's face in.



February 23rd, Spark Arena.



Follow the link for ticket information: https://t.co/bKS7JGRtaO pic.twitter.com/7w2G5kWBgs — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 27, 2019

Dan Hooker and Paul Felder are separated by one position in the UFC lightweight rankings, with Hooker at #7 and Felder at #6. Hooker has won six of his seven fights since returning to lightweight, including wins over names such as Marc Diakiese, Gilbert Burns, and Jim Miller. But perhaps the two most notable victories for Hooker came most recently, with a first-round KO of James Vick followed by decision victory over former title challenger Al Iaquinta. Dan Hooker will hope to bring the same success he had in 2019 along with him into 2020 when he battles Paul Felder.

A five-year UFC pro, Paul Felder has also hit his stride recently, winning five of his last six bouts. Not unlike Hooker, Felder holds a victory over James Vick, and he, too, is riding a two-fight win streak. Most recently, Felder pulled out a controversial split-decision victory over Edson Barboza to ascend to the current #6 lightweight ranking spot that he currently occupies. This contest will mark the first-ever main event for both Felder and Hooker.

UFC Auckland takes place on February 23, 2020 from the Spark Arena.

Who do you think will be victorious when Dan Hooker and Paul Felder cross paths in New Zealand?