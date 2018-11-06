Paul Felder vs. James Vick Rebooked for UFC 233 in January

A key matchup in the lightweight division has been rebooked for UFC 233 as Paul Felder is expected to face James Vick on Jan. 26 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

A key matchup in the lightweight division has been rebooked for UFC 233 as Paul Felder is expected to face James Vick on Jan. 26 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMANews on Tuesday following an initial report from the L.A. Times.

Originally, the two lightweight contenders were scheduled to meet in July but a last minute opportunity opened up for Vick to step into face Justin Gaethje in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card and he was pulled from the bout.

Vick ended up losing that fight by knockout and now he’s looking to bounce back when he returns in January.

Meanwhile, Felder ended up moving to welterweight for a short notice bout against Mike Perry in July. He ultimately fell by unanimous decision while also suffering a broken arm during the fight.

Fully recovered from that injury, Felder has been anxiously awaiting his next fight and now he’ll have the chance to settle some unfinished business with Vick at UFC 233.

The first UFC pay-per-view of 2019 is quickly filling up with this fight confirmed on Tuesday and a welterweight showdown between Ben Askren and former champion Robbie Lawler previously being confirmed for the same card on Monday.

What are your thoughts on Paul Felder vs. James Vick at UFC 233? Sound off in the comments and let us know!