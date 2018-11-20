Paul Heyman Says No Obstacles Standing in the Way of Brock Lesnar Fighting Daniel Cormier

Brock Lesnar may be sticking around WWE longer than expected but his long time friend and on-air advocate Paul Heyman says that won't stop him from facing Daniel Cormier in the UFC

Brock Lesnar’s WWE stay may be extended but that won’t prevent him from taking a fight in the UFC against heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

That’s according to Lesnar’s longtime friend and on-air advocate Paul Heyman, who told TMZ that he doesn’t see any obstacle preventing the former champion from returning to the UFC for a showdown against Cormier.

Lesnar had reportedly finished out his most recent contract with World Wrestling Entertainment and that appeared to be the final hurdle to clear before he could make his return to the UFC in early 2019.

Sadly, WWE superstar Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoaʻi) revealed recently that he’s undergoing a battle against leukemia and Lesnar was ultimately re-signed with the organization for several more appearances that will apparently keep him active until at least WrestleMania in April 2019.

Lesnar sticking around at WWE left a lot of question marks about his potential fight against Cormier but Heyman says he sees no reason why that matchup won’t still happen as scheduled.

“As long as Daniel Cormier has the balls to step into the Octagon and put his title up against Brock Lesnar, and UFC comes up with the money for Brock Lesnar, I don’t see anything that would keep Brock Lesnar from taking the fight,” Heyman said.

Now Heyman may not actually serve as Lesnar’s real life manager, especially when it comes to his mixed martial arts career, but he has been close friends with the former UFC champion for nearly two decades.

Even if Lesnar is under contract to WWE, he was previously given permission to fight at UFC 200 and it’s likely WWE CEO Vince McMahon would allow him to do the same if he wanted to compete against Cormier next year.

As of now, the UFC has made no official announcements about the fight, although Cormier has said he sees the upcoming UFC 235 card in March as the perfect landing spot for his bout against Lesnar. Cormier plans on retiring from competition before his 40th birthday, which falls later in the month of March.