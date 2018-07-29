Paul Redmond Signs With Bellator MMA

Former UFC competitor Paul Redmond has signed an exclusive contract with Bellator MMA.

The Irish lightweight will join Scott Coker and company as the newest member of the promotion’s 155-pound division. MMA Fighting reports that Bellator MMA has confirmed the signing.

The 31-year-old currently holds a mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 14-8. He recently had a three fight win-streak snapped last month at a KSW event when he was knocked out in the second round.

Redmond once obtained an opportunity in the UFC but failed to get any sort of momentum rolling, as he was out after two back-to-back losses. He’s also a veteran of the CWFC promotion, at one point competing for eight straight fights for the promotion.

Now Redmond will try and make a name for himself on the second-biggest platform the MMA world has to offer.

What are your thoughts on Redmond signing on with Bellator MMA? Let us know in the comments section below!