Paulie Malignaggi Accuses Conor McGregor of Sexual Harassment

It has been a year and a half since Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi’s spar that created such a buzz after photos and brief clips of McGregor highlights from the spar hit the web, including a highly disputed dropping of Malignaggi. From that point on, Malignaggi has crusaded for McGregor to release the full sparring footage to prove what really happened during the spar in question.

To this day, that footage has not been released, but McGregor is still taking shots at Paulie Malignaggi, including a recent Instagram post that described a past confrontation with Malignaggi regarding a photograph from the contentious spar. After reading the Instagram post, Malignaggi has questions for his nemesis:

“Why am I still on your mind?” Malignaggi asked in a recent interview with Behind The Gloves. Why wouldn’t you just put out the video, then we can both forget about everything, everybody would make up their own mind about the sparring, and that way we don’t have to talk about it anymore?”

Paulie Malignaggi would put an end to these short-lived rhetorical questions with a theory of his own:

“You know what I think? I’m starting to really think this guy has a thing for me, you know what I’m saying? It’s kind of a weird vibe I’m getting from him, where it’s like, why do you want me to think about you so much when I don’t need to think about you?

“The guy’s gay. The guy’s gay And I don’t have anything against that. But, like, I’m not gay, so don’t come at me that way, please. I have rights as a straight guy. I have rights to tell you I don’t want to go that way. Please, leave me alone. Don’t sexually harass me this way.”

“I think he has this curiosity about me, and he’s trying to see if he can get my interest, pique my interest in him,” Malignaggi continued. “I don’t go that way, Connie, you know what I’m saying? It’s not about that. It was never about that.”

Paulie Malignaggi would not stop at these speculations. He would go on to provide relationship advice to Conor McGregor and his girlfriend on how to alleviate the sexual frustration that he believes McGregor is battling.

“If your wife knows you suck cock, then God bless. Then, you can both be in on it together, you know what I’m saying? But I don’t care about if you suck cock or not. I don’t want you going near mine. I don’t want to discuss that.”

