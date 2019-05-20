Paulie Malignaggi And Artem Lobov Nearly Come To Blows At BKFC Press Conference

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship held a press conference earlier today for BKFC 6 which will be headlined by Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov. The two have gone back-and-forth with each other ever since Malignaggi and Conor McGregor sparred two years ago.

And, during the press conference, the two continued to show they don’t like each other. Some of the trash-talking included Malignaggi saying he would piss on Lobov after he won, while “The Russian Hammer” once again brought up the sparring tapes saying they will be released.

Following the press conference, BFKC President, Dave Feldman tried to square the two fighters off. However, during that time, Malignaggi spit on Lobov which resulted in the two of them coming to blows.

Lobov is coming off of his BKFC debut where he beat fellow UFC alum, Jason Knight by decision. Following the win, the fight against the former professional boxer was made.

Malignaggi, meanwhile, last fought back in March of 2017 where he lost to Sam Eggington and following the fight announced his retirement from boxing. But, earlier this year it was announced he was coming out of retirement and signed a deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The two are set to fight June 22 in Tampa, Florida live on pay-per-view.