Paulie Malignaggi On Artem Lobov Feud: I Would Have Spit On His Mother

Paulie Malignaggi isn’t exactly keeping things classy.

Things have gotten ugly between Malignaggi and Artem Lobov. The two are set to clash on June 22 in the main event of BKFC 6. Malignaggi has done a couple of underhanded antics from slapping Lobov, to spitting on him during press events. “The Magic Man” has taken things one step further.

Malignaggi Says He Would’ve Spat On Lobov’s Mother

The former boxing world champion spoke to The Mac Life and said he would’ve gone as far as to spit on Lobov’s mother (via MMAMania.com):

“I don’t regret it because the line was crossed a long time ago. You can’t take spitting or anything else out of context. This line was crossed two years ago. Once you cross the line, you can’t set a new line. Not only do I not regret it, if his mother was at the press conference, I would have spit on her too. There’s no reason to regret anything. I’m ashamed I couldn’t do more. Once you cross that line with me, we can just go.”

BKFC 6 will also feature a middleweight clash that many are expecting to produce fireworks. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Chris Leben will collide with former Bellator fighter Brennan Ward. MMA News will provide live coverage of BKFC 6.