Paulie Malignaggi Bashes ‘Bush League Judges’ After BKFC 6 Loss

Paulie Malignaggi made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut at BKFC 6 last night against Artem Lobov. There, the professional boxer and “The Russian Hammer” could finally settle their differences.

Although the fight didn’t have a ton of action, when the fight went to the judge’s scorecards, it was Lobov who got his hand raised. Although it was a close fight, Malignaggi believes he won the fight and should have won had it not been for ‘bush league judges.’

“Ironically, the judges gave me the first two rounds and then after three they didn’t give me a round. Again, bush league s**t, because I got cut in round three,” Malignaggi said at the post-fight press conference (as transcribed by MMA Fighting). Once the bush league shit came in they literally only scored my blood. The same shit was happening, he was getting out-boxed very easily, but now I was cut.

“And clearly the bush league judges scored the blood and not the actual fight or what was happening, because realistically nothing else happened aside from that clinch where he definitely got me with some good shots.”

It didn’t stop there as Paulie Malignaggi went on to explain why he won the rounds and the fight. But, in the end, the judges saw it differently and Artem Lobov beat Paulie Malignaggi.