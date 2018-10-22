Paulie Malignaggi Calls Conor McGregor A ‘P*ssy Motherf*cker’ Following UFC 229

Paulie Malignaggi calls Conor McGregor a few unpleasant words following the UFC 229 event.

McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov earlier this month. The “Notorious” one had been looking for his second UFC lightweight title run. After the bout, Team Khabib and Team McGregor got into a brawl. McGregor and Nurmagomedov await a potential punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Paulie Malignaggi Blasts Conor McGregor

Malignaggi and McGregor aren’t exactly chummy. The feud between the two got ugly when McGregor dropped Malignaggi during a sparring session and the video tape was released to the public. Speaking to IFL TV, Malignaggi ripped the “Notorious” one (via Bloody Elbow):

“We win or we lose. That’s fine. And we go out as fighters, we go out as men, we go out with dignity. That’s what competition is. But go out like a man. Don’t look to make contracts in the middle of the fight like ‘It was just business. Don’t hurt me. It was just business.’ You p-ssy. I had my face falling off against Cotto. I would rather you chop my head off than to give you the satisfaction of me crying to you like a b-tch in the middle of the fight, when we still got to fight. When we still got to come out the next round. You p-ssy motherf—r. It was unbelievable what a p-ssy move that was.”

Do you think it’s time for Paulie Malignaggi to let go of his feud with Conor McGregor, or is he hoping for a big payday?