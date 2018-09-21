Paulie Malignaggi Goes Off On Conor McGregor Again

The beef between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi doesn’t seem to have died down. Yesterday (Thurs. September 20, 2018) McGregor returned to the UFC spotlight for the UFC 229 press conference. He will challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title on October 6th.

Malignaggi was in London for a press conference of his own. He was covering the presser for the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin boxing fight. Malignaggi told FightHype he thinks McGregor is going to get handled by “The Eagle” (via MMA Fighting):

“That’s a good ass-kicking waiting to happen,” Malignaggi said. “He’s gonna get the s**t beat out of him. Like a nice ass-kicking too because unfortunately for him, Khabib is totally emotionless [and] doesn’t give a s**t about your antics.

“These Eastern Europeans, you can’t get in their heads. You ever notice these guys? They’re like robots, bro. They’re like killer machines. They have no emotion, bro. They have ice in their veins.”

McGregor and Malignaggi once had a decent relationship with one another. Malignaggi was one of McGregor’s sparring partners in the lead-up to his fight with Floyd Mayweather. After footage leaked by the McGregor camp showed the Irishman besting Malignaggi, in what the former pro boxer claims was a trip, the relationship turned sour.

McGregor The Pinata

Malignaggi left the camp and the pair have been exchanging insults on-and-off ever since. The former WBA champ compared working with McGregor to like beating on a pinata:

“He’s been a pretty good punching bag lately,” Malignaggi said. “He got the s**t beat out of him by everybody in sparring in camp – me and Dashon Johnson used to have to go easy on him. I smacked him around and he did everything he could to get me out of the camp.

“Then he got smacked around by Floyd Mayweather. Then get got smacked around by the authorities when he got arrested because he didn’t want to fight Khabib. Now he’s gonna get smacked around by Khabib.

“Yo, you’re a f**king piñata, bro. Think about it. You ever play with a piñata? You just beat the s**t out of it adn you get a nice prize at the end of it. He’s like the piñata of combat sports.

“Everybody beats the s**t out of him and then gets a prize too! I love it. You’re a f**king piñata. Good luck. That’s a nice ass-whooping you’re gonna catch next month.”

What do you think about Malignaggi’s comments regarding McGregor?