Paulie Malignaggi & Jason Knight Express Mutual Interest in Boxing Match

Boxing veteran Paulie Malignaggi and Jason Knight both have a loss on their record to Artem Lobov, but Knight was able to avenge his loss to Lobov and now looks to defeat the other member of this triangle, The Magic Man himself.

Riding the wave of his victory over the GOAT, Jason Knight wants to keep the momentum rolling and bloody knuckles red, this time as a result of potentially pounding Paulie Malignaggi. Jason Knight took to Instagram to challenge Malignaggi after doing what Malignaggi did not:

“I know u don’t want to fight BKFC again but what would u say to a boxing fight ?? I have no prior pro boxing matches but I bet I can school you at your own game!!” Knight wrote on Instagram.

Paulie Malignaggi would then swiftly respond to Knight’s challenge at length on the post:

“Well done Jason, solid adjustments Saturday night. I have not yet seen the fight but saw higlights and your sense of timing and disciplined game plan was very impressive to notice. You def caught onto a few tactics from my fight and fought smarter. I wish my hands could survive the impact again cause truthfully I enjoyed the experience and wouldn’t have minded facing you after your display.

“However I have a career history of hand problems and I cannot keep risking them or I’m gonna wind up with permanent damage to them. If there are interested parties that are willing to put up enough money I am not against regular boxing though where some protection for my hands is there.

“Maybe David can do a card where you and I glove up but instead of a ring we can fight in the bkfc squared circle with our undercard consisting of bare knuckle fights. Again its dependant on the compensation. After all, we are prizefighters. Once again though, well done and congrats on an impressive display.”

Knight and Malignaggi would go on to exchange mutual respect, with both parties leaving the door ajar for the possibility of the two competing against one another in a boxing match.

Would you be interested in watching Paulie Malignaggi vs. Jason Knight in a boxing match?