Paulie Malignaggi Signs With Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Professional boxer, boxing commentator and analyst Paulie Malignaggi has signed with the bare-knuckle boxing promotion, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Malignaggi brings with him a traditional boxing record of 44 fights, 36 wins, and 8 losses. The 38-year-old native of Brooklyn, NY retired from the sport in March of 2017 but like many fighters, seems to have a few more in him.

Malignaggi said only a few days before the news was released that there was “something on the table” that was “a little outside the box”. In the official press release, he said, “I’ve accomplished some big things in my boxing career, and I look forward to what this next phase brings.” He also added why he felt the need to return,” After a long boxing career, it’s easy to miss the limelight and the rush that combat brings. I look forward to getting back in action and the new challenge of fighting for BKFC.”

BKFC President David Feldman said, “At this time in our company’s growth, we needed to add a legitimate and well-established world champion boxer to our roster, and I believe with Paulie’s ability and personality we’ve done just that. Paulie is the perfect fit for us.”

Malignaggi made news in the same year he retired by temporarily being a sparring partner for Conor McGregor, but parted ways when images surfaced of McGregor getting the better of Malignaggi. Since Malignaggi has never hidden how he felt about McGregor’s use of the images or anything McGregor related. The history with McGregor could lead to a high profile match with one of McGregor’s training partners, Artem Lobov.

Lobov signed with the same promotion in February for a three-fight contract and is due to face Jason Knight in his first fight with BKFC on April 20.

