Watch: Paulie Malignaggi Spits On Conor McGregor Mural

Former WBA welterweight boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi spits on a Conor McGregor mural ahead of his fight with teammate Artem Lobov.

Paulie Malignaggi really doesn’t like Conor McGregor. The former WBA welterweight boxing champion has held a longtime grudge against the Irishman since their fallout in 2017. Now, Malignaggi approaches a bare-knuckle boxing fight against McGregor teammate and friend Artem Lobov.

Taking to his Instagram page, Malignaggi shared a video of himself passing by a McGregor mural in the street and spitting on it. Check it out here:

Back in 2017 Malignaggi sparred with McGregor in preparation for his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, the Irishman leaked out footage from their sparring session, releasing some film that looked to show McGregor knocking the former World Champion down. Malignaggi claims it was a trip and not a knockdown.

McGregor and Malignaggi have gone back-and-forth with one another over the years since. Now, “The Magic Man” seems to be attempting to lure McGregor out to a fight by taking on his close friend and training partner in Lobov. Malignaggi has said he plans on putting Lobov in a coma after they fight. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry continues to unfold.

What do you think about Malignaggi spitting on McGregor’s mural?