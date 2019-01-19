Paulie Malignaggi Trashes ‘Dirtbag’ Dana White

Showtime Boxing color commentator Paulie Malignaggi doesn’t have pleasant things to say about Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White.

It’s safe to say that Malignaggi and White aren’t pals. The former boxing champion has taken issue with White for how he handled sparring footage with Conor McGregor. Malignaggi believes he was set up to look bad ahead of McGregor’s Aug. 2017 showdown with Floyd Mayweather. Malignaggi and White have gone back-and-forth over the ordeal.

Paulie Malignaggi Blasts Dana White

Malignaggi appeared on the latest edition of MMAJunkie Radio. He made it clear that he doesn’t like how White treats his fighters:

“He’s such a dirtbag. I don’t know how nobody beat the (expletive) out of him yet, honestly. I think he’s been (expletive) people forever. I’m not going to put anybody on the spot or mention names, but I have not met a single person that fought for Dana White that’s had anything good to say about Dana White. As a fighter, you have to be compensated right, because there’s no show without you. You’re being basically pimped out anyway. You’re choosing to be pimped out, because it’s the life you choose to have. But there’s still an etiquette in which you treat these guys, and (White) is an animal. He has no etiquette.”

White has been known for his “tell it like it is” style when addressing his fighters. He’s even gone after fans for voicing their opinion as well as reporters.

Do you agree with Paulie Malignaggi, or is there bitterness?