Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov Set For June 22

Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov will collide on June 22.

Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman confirmed to MMAFighting.com that the bout will take place in New Hampshire. Malignaggi first mentioned the location in an interview with Helen Yee of the LV Sports Network. This will be Lobov’s second fight under the BKFC banner and Malignaggi’s first.

Malignaggi vs. Lobov – What Got Us Here

Malignaggi and Lobov have had issues since “The Magic Man’s” infamous 2017 sparring session with Conor McGregor. Malignaggi was brought into McGregor’s camp for a sparring session to help prepare for a clash with Floyd Mayweather. Malignaggi made a quick exit from the camp and felt he was set up to look bad in images and video.

While Malignaggi has expressed his desire to fight McGregor, he’s also developed a beef with “The Russian Hammer,” who is a longtime friend and training partner of McGregor. Malignaggi and Lobov got into a scuffle during a media day session ahead of Lobov’s bout with Jason Knight. Lobov ended up defeating Knight via unanimous decision.

A city and venue are unknown for the June 22 showdown between Malignaggi and Lobov. MMA News will keep you up to date when that information becomes available. Of course you can count on us to deliver coverage of the event as we get closer to fight night.

Will you watch Paulie Malignaggi vs. Artem Lobov?