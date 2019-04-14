Paulo Costa Calls Israel Adesanya A Fake UFC Champion

Paulo Costa isn’t impressed by Israel Adesanya’s interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title win.

Adesanya went one-on-one with Kelvin Gastelum last night (April 13). “The Last Stylebender” and Gastelum engaged in a bout that is considered to be an early “Fight of the Year” candidate. Adesanya captured interim gold via unanimous decision.

Costa Not Impressed By Adesanya’s Title Win

Costa took to his Instagram account to express his true feelings on Adesanya’s victory at UFC 236:

“Really this is the interim (fake) champ? Hahaha. No doubt this weight division has already been better than this sh*t. Enjoy this while you can man, I really hope that you take the real belt one day to meet me. Note: And I’m not Gastelum.”

Adesanya is set to take on Robert Whittaker in a title unification bout later this year. UFC president Dana White wants the bout to take place in Australia.

Is Paulo Costa biting off more than he can chew?