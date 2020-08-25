Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Paulo Costa: Adesanya Is Afraid of Real Fights & Real Opponents

By Clyde Aidoo
Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa (Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa)

Paulo Costa is still firing shots at UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya days after their combustible ESPN interview.

Paulo Costa will challenge Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 next month in a battle of the undefeated, but the verbal assault is well underway from both sides. The two exchanged words on ESPN SportsCenter last week, and when provided a setting to let loose on Adesanya without interruption, Costa let it pour (h/t MMA Fighting):

“As you saw, when I gave the opportunity to speak with him directly, he showed how unconfident he is,” Costa said in a recent interview with Submission Radio. “He tried to show every time [his trophies] he got. Like, every time he went, ‘Oh, look how good I am.’ He needed to prove to the people and to himself that he’s good.”

Paulo Costa argues that if Adesanya is truly as good as he thinks he is, he would not alter at the prospect of pain or adversity.

“I like to think of myself like a real tough guy – maybe the toughest guy on the planet,” Costa said. “Because I train very hard, with two, three guys at the same session training with very hard hits, very hard punches, very hard kicks for real. 100 percent, I mean. Not just fake, just shadowboxing. No.

“So, this makes me very prepared to fight in real fights with real opponents like Romero. I am not afraid to get hit, because I did this already in my fight camp for two or three months. So, I’m properly prepared to make it a real fight. So, that’s the difference I think I have between me and Adesanya.”

Paulo Costa will have the opportunity to demonstrate his fighting superiority to Adesanya at UFC 253 next month. In the meantime, one month is a world of time for these two combatants to continue unleashing on one another verbally.

What’s your take on Paulo Costa’s latest attack on Israel Adesanya?

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

UFC

White Explains Reason For Releasing Corey Anderson From Contract

Dana White is pulling back the curtain and sharing his side of why Corey Anderson was released from his UFC contract early.
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Challenges Jorge Masvidal To A Street Fight

Leon Edwards is done waiting for Jorge Masvidal, even if that means taking it to the streets. It is...
Read more
Bellator

Ryan Bader Issues First Statement Following Bellator 244 Loss

Ryan Bader has issued his first statement following his upset TKO loss at the hands of Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244.
Read more
Bellator

Patricio Pitbull Offers Wager to Dana White He Can Beat The UFC’s Best

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire is the Bellator featherweight and lightweight Champion. Holding titles in MMA, let alone two divisions in a promotion like...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson ‘Probably’ Fighting Dustin Poirier Next According To Dana White

Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier will most likely be sharing the Octagon very soon according to UFC president, Dana White.
Read more

Latest MMA News

UFC

Stipe Miocic Gives Assessment of Jon Jones’s Future At Heavyweight

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic believes Jon Jones has the tools to have a successful run at heavyweight. Last...
Read more
UFC

Paulo Costa: Adesanya Is Afraid of Real Fights & Real Opponents

Paulo Costa is still firing shots at UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya days after their combustible ESPN interview. Paulo...
Read more
UFC

Coach Shares Why He Expects Khabib to Retire Soon

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach has strong reasons to believe the UFC lightweight champion has two more fights remaining in his career.
Read more
Bellator

Patricio Pitbull Offers Wager to Dana White He Can Beat The UFC’s Best

Patricio "Pitbull" Freire is the Bellator featherweight and lightweight Champion. Holding titles in MMA, let alone two divisions in a promotion like...
Read more
UFC

Fabricio Werdum Eyes Fedor Emelianenko & Brandon Vera Rematches

Fabricio Werdum is interested in two rematches as the former UFC heavyweight champion enters free agency. The Brazilian enters...
Read more
UFC

Tony Ferguson ‘Probably’ Fighting Dustin Poirier Next According To Dana White

Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier will most likely be sharing the Octagon very soon according to UFC president, Dana White.
Read more
UFC

White Explains Reason For Releasing Corey Anderson From Contract

Dana White is pulling back the curtain and sharing his side of why Corey Anderson was released from his UFC contract early.
Read more
UFC

Leon Edwards Challenges Jorge Masvidal To A Street Fight

Leon Edwards is done waiting for Jorge Masvidal, even if that means taking it to the streets. It is...
Read more
Bellator

Ryan Bader Issues First Statement Following Bellator 244 Loss

Ryan Bader has issued his first statement following his upset TKO loss at the hands of Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244.
Read more
UFC

Pedro Munhoz Believes Judges’ Bias Benefited Frankie Edgar

Pedro Munhoz feels he was wronged by the judges’ who awarded Frankie Edgar with the UFC on ESPN 15 main event victory,...
Read more
UFC

Frankie Edgar Has Stern Message For Critics & Naysayers

UFC legend and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar earned an impressive victory in his long-awaited bantamweight debut last night, and he wants...
Read more
UFC

UFC on ESPN 15 Bonuses: Headliners Nab FIght Of The Night

The UFC on ESPN 15 bonuses have been released. The event took place inside Las Vegas, Nevada at the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube