Paulo Costa Blasts Yoel Romero For Calling Out Israel Adesanya

Yoel Romero is calling for a UFC middleweight title bout against Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa is having none of it.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Costa has undergone surgery and will not be next in line for a shot at Adesanya’s 185-pound gold. It didn’t take Romero long to issue the challenge to “The Last Stylebender.”

“I see you soon, boi.”

Romero has lost two straight bouts. In his last outing, he dropped a unanimous decision to Costa. Still, Adesanya took to his Twitter account to express interest in the match-up.

You guys just finding out shit we been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months! #staywoke #iseeyousoonboi @YoelRomeroMMA pic.twitter.com/UQizrmv9sa — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 30, 2019

“You guys just finding out about sh*t we been knowing for weeks and plotting on for months! Stay woke. I see you soon, boi.”

Romero didn’t seem too pleased with Adesanya taking his “I see you soon, boi” line. He fired off an intense response on Instagram.

“Hey Israel? Why you say, ‘I see you soon, boi?’ No, no, no. You don’t need to say something like this. Give me the f*cking date. Give me the f*cking date. Tell Dana White the f*cking date. Alright? That’s it.”

Costa caught wind of the back-and-forth exchanges between Adesanya and “The Solider of God.” Needless to say, Costa is not impressed.

“Look who wants to return from the dead’s world. Oh my goodness, is this man still alive? After that beating? Unbelievable! Hauhau. Look, man, that funny skinny clown will be killed by my hands. [It’s] my promise. I’ll do this very soon so stay cool and go back to your forced retirement. That’s so funny.”