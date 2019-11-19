Paulo Costa Calls Israel Adesanya A ‘P*ssy African’

Paulo Costa had quite the dig at Israel Adesanya.

Costa was expected to be next in line for a UFC middleweight title shot against champion Adesanya. Those plans went awry when Costa underwent surgery. The UFC is now looking at other options and Yoel Romero, who Costa last defeated, has been making a case.

Costa and Adesanya are far from chummy. Costa has said in the past that he wants to “kill” Adesanya. After his TKO win over Robert Whittaker, “The Last Stylebender” called Costa, who attended the event, an “overly inflated balloon animal.” Costa took to Twitter to unleash the latest dig at Adesanya, and this one is something.

Adesanya is afraid, into himself knows. He try looks good but everybody so skinny and fragile as him fell afraid to fight against powerful guys. Pussy African! — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 19, 2019

When one fan suggested that Costa made a mistake with his Tweet, the second-ranked UFC middleweight doubled down.

I wanna kill only 1 African . That skinny bigmouth — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 19, 2019

Here’s a screencap in case Costa takes down the tweets.

Like Adesanya, Costa is undefeated in his professional mixed martial arts career. He has garnered attention with wins over Johny Hendricks, Uriah Hall, and Romero. Time will tell if Costa will receive a title shot when he fully heals, or if he’ll need to take another fight.

As for Adesanya, he’s been angling for a fight with Romero. “The Last Stylebender” has said he doesn’t care about records when it comes to Romero, who has lost three of his last four bouts. Adesanya has also claimed the UFC doesn’t think a bout with “The Solider of God” would sell.