Paulo Costa Confirms He Will Attend UFC 248

This Saturday night (March 7), Israel Adesanya will put his UFC middleweight title on the line against Yoel Romero. The 185-pound title bout headlines UFC 248 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the first time Adesanya puts the undisputed middleweight title up for grabs.

Paulo Costa Set To Be Octagon-side For UFC 248

Costa was supposed to be in Romero’s spot this weekend but he had to undergo surgery. The number two-ranked UFC middleweight is expected to fight the winner of Adesanya vs. Romero. He told MMAFighting.com that he plans to attend UFC 248.

“I’ll be there to see if Adesanya can beat Romero like I did,” Costa told MMA Fighting. “Everybody wants to see that, if he can beat Romero or not. I believe Adesanya himself feels he has to prove he can beat Romero, too, so I’ll be there watching.”

The seeds were planted for Adesanya vs. Costa at the conclusion of UFC 243. After defeating Robert Whittaker, Adesanya called Costa an “overly inflated balloon animal.” Costa looked heated Octagon-side and attempted to hop the barricade.

Of course, if Romero ends up winning the middleweight title, there’s also history there. Back in Aug. 2019, Costa and Romero collided. After three rounds of action, Costa was awarded the unanimous decision victory. Some feel that Romero should’ve been given the nod.

Costa is a perfect 13-0 in his pro MMA career thus far. He’s beaten the likes of Romero, Uriah Hall, and former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks. Costa has earned 11 of those wins via KO or TKO.

We’re in the midst of fight week, so be sure to stick with MMA News in the leadup to UFC 248. Then on fight night, we’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.