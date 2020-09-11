Paulo Costa Doesn’t Want Decision Win, Plans To ‘Destroy’ Israel Adesanya

Paulo Costa expects Israel Adesanya to fight as he did against Yoel Romero, running.

In the main event of UFC 253, Costa and Adesanya will finally settle their differences inside the Octagon. It should be a phenomenal fight and the Brazilian congratulated the champ for being the world’s best runner.

“I think he will be like [Yoel] Romero [fight] — more running,” Costa said at UFC 253 virtual media day (h/t MMAFighting). I don’t know if you know but Usain Bolt is the fastest man in the world he got coronavirus. I wish the best for him, good recovery for him. But with this news, now Adesanya is now the No. 1 fastest man in the world. Adesanya is now official the No. 1 fastest runner of the world.”

In the fight, Paulo Costa does not want this fight to go the distance. Instead, he plans on destroying Israel Adesanya to win the belt.

“I go to finish the fight and not let judges [get involved]. I go to destroy him. That’s what I do. I’m training to do that, to destroy him. For sure, I don’t believe he will be there until the third round. I will finish the fight with ground and pound. I will take him down. I will finish this fight with striking, but he will not get on the third round.”